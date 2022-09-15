 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gunmen kill 3 soldiers in southern Philippine attack

  • 0

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen killed three soldiers in an ambush in the southern Philippines on Thursday in violence that coincided with the president's visit to the region to pledge support for a 2014 peace deal with Muslim rebels that has eased decades of fighting.

There was no indication the attack on the soldiers in the island province of Basilan was connected to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s attendance at a ceremony with former Muslim rebel leaders in another southern province.

But the midday killings underscored the complex security issues the newly elected leader faces.

A group of soldiers was walking to replace other troops ending their work shift at an outpost in Al-Barka town in Basilan when about seven men opened fire and killed three of them, provincial military commander Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway said.

People are also reading…

Other soldiers returned fire in a brief clash but the attackers fled as army reinforcements approached, Gobway said.

The attackers were from a band of outlaws separate from the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent Muslim militant group which still has a presence in Basilan despite years of battle setbacks, Gobway told reporters.

Troops were pursuing the attackers, he said, adding that the outlaws had lost some gunmen in a clash with troops in the province two months ago.

Not far from Basilan, Marcos Jr., who took office in June, spoke in Cotabato city and pledged continuing support to former Muslim rebel leaders who are now helping govern an autonomous Muslim region under the 2014 peace pact. Regular elections in the five-province region, called Bangsamoro, are to be held after a transition period ending in 2025.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to the peace process here in the southern Philippines,” Marcos Jr. said. “So we push for socioeconomic development … in areas affected by decades of conflict.”

The peace pact involves the largest Muslim rebel group in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Thousands of its fighters are in a years-long process of giving up their firearms in exchange for livelihood support as they try to return to normal lives.

However, smaller militant groups, including the Abu Sayyaf, have continued to fight the government and wage sporadic attacks, especially in impoverished rural regions with weak law enforcement and many firearms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change. She said Wednesday that the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people in the European Union hit by spiraling energy prices. Von der Leyen says “it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.” She also says the bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to reduce how much natural gas influences electricity prices. All the proposals would need approval by the 27 EU countries.

EXPLAINER: What to know ahead of Sweden's election Sunday

EXPLAINER: What to know ahead of Sweden's election Sunday

Sweden is holding an election this weekend to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is fighting to keep her center-left Social Democrats at the helm of a left-wing coalition but is facing a strong challenge from the right. There are two major blocs, one with four parties on the left and another with four on the right. The polls leading up to the election on Sunday showed the two blocs in a near dead heat, with the outcome impossible to predict.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: MasterChef Junior competitors break down the live show at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News