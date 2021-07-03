H.E.R. among artists educating kids on civics in new series

That made the process fun, while at the same time gratifying — she was educating the viewer with important information.

The 23-year-old believes the importance of the subject matter lies in the lack of understanding many citizens have when it comes to the rights and duties of citizenship.

“I feel like sometimes things aren’t taught on purpose,” the recording artist said.

H.E.R. cited the power of artists like Bob Marley and Marvin Gaye when it comes to writing music about social justice.

”(They) are saying things so simply. But we digested them, and we really thought about the way that we live our lives based on this music,” she said.

And it’s because music is a language that everyone understands.

“It’s something that makes us feel good, makes us want to fall in love and makes us sad or makes us learn. And so, what better way to teach, especially people at a young age or of all ages,” she said.

She hopes the collection of music videos in “We the People” will “share the knowledge, that hasn’t always been shared” when it comes to rights, privileges, and responsibilities.