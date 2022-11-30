WASHINGTON (AP) — Hakeem Jeffries unanimously elected leader of House Democrats, will be 1st Black person to lead major party in Congress.
Hakeem Jeffries has been elected House Democratic leader and will become the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress.
