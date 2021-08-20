Half of eligible Nevadans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Half of all eligible Nevada residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, pushing the state closer to the national vaccination rate of about 60% for all people 12 years of age and older, state health officials said.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday that the 50% of residents 12 and older who are now fully vaccinated is an “incredible milestone to reach.”

“We know there is more work to be done and we will remain focused on promoting vaccine opportunities throughout the state,” he said in a statement.

Among those 12 and older, 60.5% have initiated vaccination, receiving at least one dose of vaccine, officials said.

Nationally, 59.8% of that age group was fully vaccinated and 70.4% had received the first of two shots as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nevada's 14-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate both declined through the week after a steady rise began in early June.

Average daily new cases stood at 928 on Thursday, the third daily drop since the average was 1,107 on Monday. That was the highest average since 1,113 on Jan. 31 before numbers began a steady decline to as low as 135 in early June.