Hallmark Cards asks Hawley, Marshall to return donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hallmark Cards said Monday that it wants U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return employee campaign donations, after the senators challenged Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The Kansas City-based greeting card company said its employees donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall during the last two years through the Hallmark Card political action committee, The Kansas City Star reported.