Harassment complaint against New Mexico legislator advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney for a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a prominent state legislator says an investigation by the Legislature is moving forward after an initial vetting of the complaint.

Attorney Levi Monagle on Tuesday said he received confirmation that the harassment complaint is being forwarded to an investigative subcommittee and special counsel.

Monagle is representing political lobbyist Marianna Anaya in her complaint against Democratic Sen. Ivey-Soto, chairman of a Senate committee that vets major legislative initiatives and political appointments. Monagle says the harassment complaint filed with the Legislature closely resembles accusations outlined by Anaya in a public letter.

In that letter, Anaya accused Ivey-Soto of groping her at a hotel reception in 2015 and of recent aggressive and disrespectful behavior while discussing proposed legislation over drinks, calling on the lawmaker to resign.

Ivey-Soto said he has no recollection of touching Anaya during the encounter and that his encounters with Anaya over the years were never sexual.

Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga, lead attorney to the Legislature, declined to confirm or deny Monagle's statements. He also said legislative staff are prohibited by law from publicly disclosing any information related to the filing of an ethics complaint until a finding of probable cause regarding misconduct allegations.

So far in 2022, four complaints of misconduct have been filed against New Mexico legislators. It is unclear who is involved in addition to Anaya's complaint.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

