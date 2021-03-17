Harris back on the road after opening weeks in Washington

As the first woman, Black person and Indian American to be elected vice president, Harris has plenty of eyes on her in her new position. But there are some roles that Biden performed as vice president that he hasn't asked of his No. 2.

Biden talks often about striking a deal as President Barack Obama's vice president to be the last person in the room with him before a major decision. But he suggested during an ABC News interview broadcast Wednesday that the dynamic isn't exactly the same with Harris.

Asked if his vice president is now the last person in the room with him, Biden said, “Most of the time, yes, as a practical matter, yes, she is.” Biden said “there's a lot more ground to cover" compared to when he was vice president, but added that Harris is doing an “incredible job.”

“She's all over the place,” Biden said.

Biden also talks about the role he played as vice president overseeing implementation in 2009 of a giant economic stimulus package. He said last week that he hadn't looked to Harris to play the same role on the new $1.9 trillion package, and he later gave the job to Gene Sperling, a longtime economic adviser to Democratic administrations.