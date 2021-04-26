Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

In her new role, Harris has thus far called both Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the phone, and held a number of listening sessions with experts and advocates from the region.

In her opening remarks during the Monday meeting, she spoke about what she described as the “acute causes” of the spike in migration — hurricanes that battered the region last fall, a persistent drought and the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as “root causes,” like the lack of economic opportunity in the region, extreme weather conditions and government corruption.

“We want to work with you to address both the acute causes as well as the root causes, in a way that will bring hope to the people of Guatemala that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home,” Harris said.

She promised an increase in aid to countries in the region and efforts to better cooperate to “manage migration in an effective, secure and humane manner.”