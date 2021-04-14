Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala

Harris, meanwhile, faces her own set of challenges in taking on a problem that has long eluded easy solutions. She’s been tasked with overseeing diplomatic efforts to deal with issues spurring migration in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which includes pressing them to strengthen enforcement on their borders, while also developing and implementing a long-term strategy that gets at the causes of migration from those countries.

And while Harris has established a working relationship with the leaders of Mexico and Guatemala, she has yet to engage with the leaders of Honduras and El Salvador, who are both embroiled in corruption scandals. The president of El Salvador recently snubbed the U.S. envoy to the region after being criticized by U.S. officials for human rights abuses.

But Harris signaled Wednesday, before beginning her briefing with regional experts, that she's aware of the challenge and said solving the region's problems would take time.

“We have to figure out how to assess our impact,” she said, but added, “it will not be obvious overnight.”