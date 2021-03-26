Harris praises Connecticut for spending federal aid on kids

Harris was greeted by mostly cheering and waving bystanders as her motorcade proceeded from Tweed New Haven Airport to the Boys & Girls Club. The vice president said she came to Connecticut to discuss child poverty and education, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, she wanted to discuss what resources were available to the state over the past year and what resources were not, as well as the “lingering effects we need to address in Washington," including the mental impacts. Her trip is part of the administration’s “Help is Here” tour, launched after passage of the sweeping pandemic relief package.

“What makes me so excited about having the vice president come here is that she’s going to be able to see firsthand the virtuous cycle that’s going to be set off by the American Rescue Plan,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy during a news conference with fellow delegation members in New Haven. “She’s going to be able to talk to families about how that money is going to be spent right here in this community.”