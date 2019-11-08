Harris 1st Democrat to campaign before powerful Nevada union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to speak Friday night before one of the most powerful political forces in Nevada, the Culinary Union.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the 60,000-member group of housekeepers, bartenders, porters and others that keep the glittering resorts humming, says the organization has not decided if it is going to make an endorsement in the crowded Democratic primary. The union's nod is perhaps the most coveted in the state, which will be the third to weigh in on the Democratic field next year after the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses.

"Right now, we're still meeting with the candidates and we're still listening. We're still getting our message to them," Argüello-Kline said.

Nevada, considered the first test of a candidate's appeal in a diverse state, has a 29% Latino population. The heavily immigrant, majority Latino union is seen as a key mobilizer of Latino voters, and does outreach in English and Spanish, along with Tagalog, Amharic and Chinese.