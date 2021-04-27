Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president

Harris has chosen to champion issues that have been top priorities for much of her career and reflect her own lived experience. She told aides on her first day in office that she wanted to focus on relief to small businesses. She’s also focused on policies that affect women and children, including Black maternal mortality. And she has homed in on the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and sluggish economy on women and people of color.

Harris has decorated her office with small nods to her historic role: a bust of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, donated by her alma mater, Howard University, along with the shoulder bars from the first Black female brigade commander at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Her support for the president and his agenda may have strengthened their relationship, but it's left some advocates wanting more from her on two major issues — criminal justice reform and immigration.

On criminal justice reform — one of her campaign priorities — Harris has hardly been out front. While she’s spoken alongside Biden in response to recent mass shootings, and at an event announcing his executive orders on guns, the administration as a whole hasn’t made a significant public push on the issue.