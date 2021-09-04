Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign for Newsom

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area next week to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.

Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, tweeted Saturday that the vice president would visit on Wednesday. Sanders later confirmed that the trip is for Newsom's political benefit.

Harris was set to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after a week of events and appearances in Singapore and Vietnam. But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington because of events in Afghanistan as the U.S. raced to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.

President Joe Biden supports Newsom, a fellow Democrat and first-term governor, and the White said late last month that Biden would travel to California on Newsom's behalf.