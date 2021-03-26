Harris to get firsthand look at how Conn. plans to spend aid

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to get a firsthand look Friday at how Connecticut plans to spend some of the billions of dollars from the newly passed coronavirus relief package, including funding to help struggling child care centers.

The Democrat was scheduled to hold a listening session at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the state's former education commissioner, as well as state and federal officials, to discuss child poverty and education.

Harris was then expected to visit the West Haven Child Development Center with Cardona and Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, where she is scheduled to deliver remarks.

“What makes me so excited about having the vice president come here is that she’s going to be able to see firsthand the virtuous cycle that’s going to be set off by the American Rescue Plan,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy during a news conference with fellow delegation members in New Haven. “She’s going to be able to talk to families about how that money is going to be spent right here in this community.”