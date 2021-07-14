Harris to host Merkel before chancellor's talks with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a meeting intended to reflect the importance of U.S.-German ties, Kamala Harris will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the vice president’s residence Thursday, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader at the Naval Observatory since taking office.

At their breakfast meeting, Harris intends to emphasize the need for the allies to confront an array of global challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change to the threats posed by Russia and China.

“It underscores the special nature of this partnership and America’s special role in the world that she is able to host her at her home," said Phil Gordon, the vice president's deputy national security advisor, told The Associated Press.

Harris and Merkel also will discuss the need to promote and defend democracy at home, “acknowledging, frankly, that we face challenges in our own countries and we need to talk about that," Gordon said.

Also expected to come up is the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the role of NATO and Germany in maintaining stability in Afghanistan in the aftermath.