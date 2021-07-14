 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harris to host Merkel before chancellor's talks with Biden
0 Comments
AP

Harris to host Merkel before chancellor's talks with Biden

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a meeting intended to reflect the importance of U.S.-German ties, Kamala Harris will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the vice president’s residence Thursday, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader at the Naval Observatory since taking office.

At their breakfast meeting, Harris intends to emphasize the need for the allies to confront an array of global challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change to the threats posed by Russia and China.

“It underscores the special nature of this partnership and America’s special role in the world that she is able to host her at her home," said Phil Gordon, the vice president's deputy national security advisor, told The Associated Press.

Harris and Merkel also will discuss the need to promote and defend democracy at home, “acknowledging, frankly, that we face challenges in our own countries and we need to talk about that," Gordon said.

Also expected to come up is the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the role of NATO and Germany in maintaining stability in Afghanistan in the aftermath.

Merkel will visit the White House later Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden. That session is expected to cover many of the same issues, in addition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which his administration opposes.

Harris and Merkel are the first women to serve in their respective positions, and the chancellor highlighted Harris' background when offering congratulations after Biden's election victory in November.

“As the first woman in this office and the child of two immigrants, she is an inspiration for many people, an example of the opportunities of America," Merkel said. “I'm looking forward to getting to know her."

Merkel, after nearly 16 years in office, is retiring in the coming months after deciding not to seek a fifth term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News