Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic
Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021, file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the IBEW Training Center in Concord, N.H. Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday, April 26, 2021, that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines.

“At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press. The speech will be co-hosted by U.N. permanent representatives of Argentina, Japan, Norway and South Africa.

The Biden administration will mark its first 100 days in office this week. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday and is certain to highlight the headway his administration has made in responding to the worst public health crisis in the U.S. in more than a century.

Harris, according to the excerpts, will broadly outline how the administration thinks the U.S. and other nations should consider focusing their attention. The steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and the well-being of women, and surging capacity for personal protective equipment and vaccine and test manufacturing.

Harris says much has been learned over the last year about pandemic preparedness and response but that it would be unwise to rest easy

“We have been reminded that the status quo is not nearly good enough, and that innovation is indeed the path forward,” Harris says.

Biden’s ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is also scheduled to deliver remarks at Monday’s virtual event.

———

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WATCH NOW: Tolerance Week interview with Roberta Grossman



+7
