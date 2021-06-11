Harris to tout child care funding and payments to families

One in eight child care jobs have yet to return after the pandemic closed many centers and schools, according to the administration. The aid is to be used for payments to child care providers and compensation for caregivers, both of which are designed to improve the quality of service and access to it.

Harris will also be announcing an outreach effort on June 21 to ensure that families receive the child tax credit. The relief package increased the size of the package, and the IRS is scheduled to begin issuing payments on July 15.

An eligible family would receive $300 a month for a child under the age of 6 and $250 for those between the ages of 6 and 17. Experts forecast that the payments could halve child poverty.

Estimates from the IRS suggest that 39 million households that contain 88% of U.S. children are already set to receive the payments. But families that have yet to file their taxes and did not sign up for the direct payments in the relief package can still register.

The goal of the upcoming outreach effort is to build support for extending the payments that are set to lapse after one year, as well as raising awareness that people can qualify for them.