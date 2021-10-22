 Skip to main content
Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Macron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will head next month to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the White House.

The White House announced Harris’ visit to France as President Joe Biden and Macron spoke by phone on Friday. The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Rome later this month on the margins of the Group of 20 summit.

Macron's office said in a statement that he and Biden discussed “the establishment of a stronger European defense, complementary to NATO and contributing to global security.”

In addition to meeting with Macron, Harris will deliver a speech on Nov. 11 at the annual Paris Peace Forum and participate the following day in the Paris Conference on Libya. She will be joined by her husband Douglas Emhoff for the visit.

The scheduled meeting comes amid an effort by the Biden administration to soothe its relationship with the French which became strained by a U.S. deal announced last month to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. The move by the U.S. undercut a more than $60 billion deal by a French defense contractor to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

“They will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security and underscore the importance of our partnership on global challenges from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific,” Harris senior adviser Symone Sanders said in a statement.

Harris and Emhoff’s visit coincides with Veterans Day in the U.S. and Armistice Day in France. The two plan to mark the solemn commemorations with a visit to Suresnes American Cemetery outside Paris, Sanders said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

