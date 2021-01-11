Harry Reid: Democrats have no choice but to seek impeachment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says President Donald Trump's behavior gave House Democrats no choice but to move toward impeaching him a second time after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“What he did was certainly impeachable," Reid told The Associated Press in an interview Monday. He said the president's actions inciting a mob that ransacked the Capitol is "about as close to criminal as anything I can imagine, what he's done.”

The House is scheduled to begin debating a resolution Wednesday that charges the president with “incitement of insurrection.” Before the debate, Democrats are first calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before Jan. 20, when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

House Democrats plan to move quickly on the articles but delay a Senate trial for 100 days, which Reid said would allow them to first take action on Biden administration nominees and another round of coronavirus relief legislation.

Trump spokesman Judd Deere said last week that “a politically motivated impeachment" against a president with few days remaining in his term "will only serve to further divide our great country.”