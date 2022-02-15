 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Harvard's Danielle Allen winds down campaign for governor

BOSTON (AP) — The number of Democrats running for Massachusetts governor has dropped by one, with Harvard professor Danielle Allen announcing Tuesday she is winding down her campaign for the state’s top political office.

Allen, who has little experience in elected office, did not give a specific reason for pulling out of the Democratic primary. She did say that despite its progressive reputation, Massachusetts makes it hard for “non-traditional” candidates to gain access to the ballot.

“I want to sound an alarm on something that has become clearer to me through this work — a ballot access process that does a disservice to Massachusetts’ history of leadership on democracy,” Allen said in a written statement.

“There is no excuse for ballot access procedures that push out qualified but non-traditional candidates and rob the people of Massachusetts of real choice on their ballot,” she added.

Allen announced her candidacy in June.

The decision by Allen — who would have been the first woman and first Black woman elected governor had she won — comes less than a month after Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey announced her candidacy.

The only other major Democratic candidate is state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.

Former state Sen. Ben Downing, the first Democratic candidate in the race, was also the first to drop out.

Republican candidates include former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl, businessman Chris Doughty, and Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

