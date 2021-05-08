Hate crimes, police reform await SC lawmakers in last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly will start its final week of the 2021 session with several consequential bills on their agendas.

The House has on its calendar a bill to throw South Carolina's name on a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The House also may take up a police reform bill that it debated briefly last month before supporters decided to tweak some of proposals.

Neither bill has passed the Senate.

The Senate has a 24-page calendar, many of the bills already passed by the House that could get sent to the governor's desk.