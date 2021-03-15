Hawaii adopts most extreme open records limits amid pandemic

“Without public records law and without the ability to double check the information that was being provided by the Department of Health, the only way that people could really make sure the department was held accountable ended up being a whistleblower who pointed out that the information was inaccurate,” Black said.

Ige, a Democrat, said he understands why the open records law is important, but added that during the pandemic his administration asked employees to focus on keeping the community healthy and safe. In those circumstances, it's sometimes difficult to assign people to collect requested information, he said, especially when deadlines are involved.

“We’ve had many requests to our office and oftentimes the requests are very broad and open-ended — wanting to see all correspondence dealing with COVID-19, for example," Ige said. "And it does get to be a burden on staff to be able to collect all that information and decide which ones are appropriate or not and then respond to the request.”

Ige said the open record law's suspension did not make a difference in the contact tracer controversy.