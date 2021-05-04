Hawaii aims to move parts of Maui road inland as seas rise

Lawrence said the community has requested realignment farther inland for many years.

“I would rather them take the $4 million and focus on full realignment of Honoapiilani," she said.

Robin Shishido, Maui District engineer for the department, said during the meeting that any major change to the highway at large “takes a lot more effort” and that the state was focusing on the critical areas now.

Terrance Arashiro, president of Austin Tsutsumi & Associates, which has been working on the project, said the process of conducting an environmental impact statement and working on the larger Honoapiilani realignment or bypass project was time consuming and may take several years.

“It’s unfortunate it takes that amount of time — but I just want to stress that we can’t wait for the bypass to happen,” he said. “We have to do something now.”

A 2019 State of Hawaii Coastal Highway Program Report ranked the Olowalu segment No. 2 and the Ukumehame swath No. 12 among “critical” roads susceptible to erosion and structural degradation.

