 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii beach erosion bills would regulate property defenses
View Comments
AP

Hawaii beach erosion bills would regulate property defenses

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering bills that could force oceanfront property owners to remove sandbags and heavy tarps that can significantly contribute to coastal erosion.

Dozens of owners along Hawaii beaches have used loopholes in environmental laws to leave emergency measures in place for extended periods to protect homes, hotels and condominiums, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday.

Under proposed legislation in the current session, owners would face strict deadlines for removing protections and increased penalties for installing them without permission.

House and Senate bills set a hard deadline of three years for removing current and newly authorized emergency protections.

A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Chris Lee increases fines for homeowners and contractors who install structures without state permission.

Owners and builders could both be fined up to $25,000 for each day that an illegal structure remains on the public shoreline, up from the current maximum fine of $15,000.

Lee said his bill clarifies that temporary fixes property owners have enjoyed are not going to become long-term solutions that cause permanent damage.

Losing beaches to erosion “will have a devastating impact on the local economy, on local businesses, on jobs, on people who live in those communities, to say nothing of the families who will lose that beach for their kids,” Lee said.

Property owners can legally only keep emergency protections in place temporarily.

But the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has used liberal interpretations of the timeframe, allowing sandbag walls to remain in front of properties for years after issuing repeated approvals or losing track of them.

Coastal scientists warn the protective structures can be just as damaging to beaches as seawalls, which have contributed to the loss of about a quarter of the beaches on Oahu, Maui and Kauai.

Waves hitting an armored shoreline pull sand from the beach. Sandbags also have blocked public shorelines, created eyesores and littered beaches with heavy fabric and rope torn and whipped about by waves.

Property owners on Oahu’s North Shore have taken some of the most dramatic steps by installing so-called burritos constructed of heavy, black material anchored by sand-filled tubes to protect homes from being pulled into the ocean.

Kelly Slater, 11-time world surfing champion, installed the protections without first obtaining state permission and paid a $2,000 fine. Slater said that without the beach armoring, owners “would have lost properties outright.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US safety panel: pilot error likely in Bryant crash

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen expects full employment next year with stimulus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News