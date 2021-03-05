Hawaii County plan will buy homes destroyed in 2018 eruption

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — People whose homes were destroyed in 2018 by the eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Island will be able to sell their homes to the county government for up to $230,000 thanks to a federal grant.

The Hawaii County Council unanimously voted Wednesday to provide about $84 million in funding for recovery projects.

"These programs will help Puna residents displaced by the eruption secure stable housing and recover financially," said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement Wednesday. "In addition to these programs, the county will continue to apply recovery dollars to support initiatives that help the community recover and become more resilient."

The money for the grant will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About $78 million will be used for the voluntary housing buyout program, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported. The sales price will be determined by the property's value before the eruption.

Lava from the eruption destroyed 612 homes, including 294 primary residences in Hawaii Island’s Puna district.