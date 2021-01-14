Hawaii Department of Education cancels large school events

“We’re doing the best we can just to generate income,” Segawa said.

Toko Sugaya, owner of Lidia Hawaii Dress Rentals, said she pivoted from marketing to Japanese tourists to serving locals in the hope that prom sales would help the business. Now she is left with racks of dresses and no customers.

Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral sales and marketing director, said the company will instead focus on graduations.

“We’re preparing now to figure out a way to make this special for these kids,” Pereira said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

