Hawaii economy shows signs of being stalled amid pandemic

Linda Ichiyama, chair of the state House Committee on Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness, said the goal is to establish one statewide program that includes a test three days prior to travel.

Hawaii’s Safe Travels program requires visitors and returning residents to receive coronavirus tests before arrival to avoid a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Counties can add testing restrictions at the local level.

"If you don’t have your results in hand when you arrive, you can take a rapid test at the airport and then another test three days later, in order not to be subject to the 10-day quarantine,” Ichiyama said.

While a standardized testing program may provide short-term support, health experts and economists have said the long-term solution to Hawaii’s economic crisis is widespread vaccination.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

