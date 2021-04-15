Hawaii governor sees all in-person public schools by fall

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has said he anticipates that public schools will fully reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the state's schools primarily online, but that most have enacted hybrid instruction models mixing in-person learning with virtual methods, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

Ige said in an interview that the goal is to return kids to school in-person full-time and that he is confident the state will be able to enact the initiative smoothly.

An agreement between the state's schools, public health officials and teacher unions had pushed public schools to bring more students back to campus last month under coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Ige emphasized that the quicker children and adolescents get vaccinated, the sooner schools can open “in a much safer way.”