 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii governor to extend eviction moratorium by 2 months
View Comments
AP

Hawaii governor to extend eviction moratorium by 2 months

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's statewide moratorium on residential evictions is expected to be extended for another two months in a coronavirus emergency proclamation that the state's governor plans to issue.

Democratic Gov. David Ige also said federal stimulus funds will extend rental assistance to include utility financial aid that could help renters for up to a year, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

There are no plans to provide rent relief for commercial properties, a situation Ige said was challenging. There is difficulty in trying establish moratoriums on evictions by owners of commercial properties “without unfairly advantaging one side,” he said Tuesday.

Instead, Ige said he supports ongoing efforts to provide direct financial help to small businesses.

The state Council on Revenues forecast an additional $300 million increase in revenue this year and is projecting an additional $2 billion over the next seven years, leading to a significant impact on the state’s financial planning, Ige said.

Economic recovery from the pandemic is being driven by Hawaii’s Safe Travels virus testing program for visitors and returning residents.

The program is "helping to reopen hotels and helping to reopen restaurants and small businesses that depend on travelers, in particular,” Ige said.

An improved economy means previously announced 10% budget reductions across the state will fall to 2.5% for the state Department of Education, restoring $123 million to classrooms, Ige said.

But the state’s January revenues remained down 9.4% from the same time last year, meaning cuts will continue to be part of the state’s financial plan, Ige said.

“We still have a significant budget shortfall,” he said.

The state was anticipating a $1.4 billion shortfall in each of the next four years, but Ige could not immediately identify the most recent shortfall estimates. The island economy will not fully recover until at least 2024, he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wis. houses homeless sick, at high risk for COVID

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News