Hawaii has 7th highest vaccination rate in United States

“I hope that we can see a really quick uptick in our vaccine allocation and that it won’t take us as long to get to 1 million doses administered as it took us to get to 500,000,” said Health Director Libby Char. “We want to vaccinate as many as we can. We are well on our way.”

About 12.7% of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents have received both shots and vaccinated and 21% have had at least one dose, according to state health data.

Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr said the per capita number is artificially low because children 15 and younger are included but not yet not eligible for the vaccine.

“As good as the numbers look, we’re doing even better,” he said.

Health officials warn that people must remain vigilant and follow safety measures such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“People don’t seem to be as cautious right now," Char said. "We’re seeing huge increases in visitor numbers. And it’s not just visitors, it’s also returning residents. People are out and about,”

“There is an upswing in the number of COVID infections in many parts of Europe including Italy, France and Germany.,” Char said. "We really need to be cautious so that doesn’t happen here.”

Hawaii on Saturday had its highest number of arriving travelers in a single day since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.