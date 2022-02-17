 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawaii House creates panel to improve standards of conduct

Hawaii Legislature

FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes.

 Audrey McAvoy - staff, AP

HONOLULU (AP) — The state House of Representatives on Thursday created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted a resolution asking the commission to provide an interim report to the House by March 31 and a final report by Dec. 1.

“The strength and stability of our democratic government rely on the public’s trust in the government’s institutions and officers to act with prudence, integrity and good, ethical judgement,” the resolution said.

The public's loss of trust in government institutions poses a threat to orderly, effective government, it said.

Former state Rep. Ty Cullen and former state Sen. Kalani English on Tuesday pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud. They admitted accepting envelopes of cash and other bribes from a business owner in exchange for shaping legislation while in office.

Both Democrats held powerful positions in their respective chambers. Cullen was vice chairperson of the House Finance Committee. English was Senate majority leader. They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.

The resolution asks the commission to review and assess state laws and rules relating to standards of conduct for public officers and employees. It asks the panel to ensure these laws and rules contain clear standards, enforcement and penalties.

It asks the commission to recommend ways to increase awareness of, and compliance with, these laws and rules.

Retired Judge Daniel R. Foley will serve as the commission’s chairperson. The other members are Robert Harris, executive director of the State Ethics Commission; Kristin Izumi-Nitao, executive director of the Campaign Spending Commission; Sandy Ma, executive director of Common Cause Hawaii; Barbara Marumoto, a Republican former state representative; Janet Mason of the League of Women Voters of Hawaii; and Florence Nakakuni, former U.S. attorney for Hawaii.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

