 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii labor union files grievance over rail project layoffs
0 comments
AP

Hawaii labor union files grievance over rail project layoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's largest labor union has filed a grievance over recent layoffs by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, which is building a delayed and beleaguered rail line project.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association said the agency has laid off dozens of staffers and contract workers since Lori Kahikina assumed her role as interim CEO in January, Hawaii News Now reported Saturday.

The union said the authority should have provided workers with 90 days notice. It is asking for reinstatement of the laid off workers, restoral of lost wages and at least a 90-day notification for future layoffs.

Authority spokesman Joey Manahan said the rail authority has not yet reviewed the union's grievance.

Kahikina was certain that the layoffs were needed, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

“In my discussions with Lori Kahikina who is the new CEO -- she seems adamant that the new decisions that have been made have been in the best interest in the project,” Blangiardi said. “There was a feeling from the evaluations being made that we had a lot of redundancies.”

The authority declined to provide Hawaii News Now with the number of employees and contractors that have been laid off since Kahikina took over.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News