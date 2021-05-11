Hawaii launches limited inter-island 'vaccine passport' plan

Travelers participating in the vaccine passport program can upload their information to the state's “Safe Travels” website, the same platform currently being used to verify COVID-19 test results for all travelers. They can also bring their vaccination card to the airport if they have trouble or don't have access to the website.

Anyone caught with a fake vaccination card is subject to hefty fines, jail time or both.

The program launch comes as some residents say the state should loosen other coronavirus restrictions, but Ige is being cautious.

“The number of cases that we see continues to be higher than we would like, and every case now is the opportunity for the virus to mutate and change,” said Ige.

Epidemiologist Dr. DeWolfe Miller, who has worked with the state on its coronavirus response, agrees.

“If you don’t go to that last little extra bit to wipe it out and stamp it out, that little brush fire can blow out of control in a second,” Miller told Hawaii News Now.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.