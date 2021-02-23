Hawaii lawmaker arrested for driving under the influence

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police arrested state Rep. Sharon Har for allegedly driving under the influence of an intoxicant after she was observed driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Police said they arrested a 52-year-old woman at 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Piikoi and Beretania streets.

The Oahu Democrat said in a statement emailed by her attorney, Howard K.K. Luke, on Tuesday that she has been taking prescription cough medicine with codeine to control symptoms of an upper respiratory illness.

She said she had a beer with dinner after a late evening at work on Monday, which together with her medication contributed to her impaired driving.

“I am extremely sorry for not anticipating the effect of this combination on my driving. I deeply apologize to my constituents, friends, family and colleagues, and to the public for this failure on my part,” she said in the statement.

Har thanked the police for being professional during her arrest and said she was grateful no one was hurt.

House Speaker Scott Saiki in a statement called the incident “unfortunate.”

“We are wishing Representative Har and her family the best right now,” he said.

Har represents Kapolei and Makakilo. She was first elected to the state House in 2006. She is also an attorney specializing in real estate, land use and construction litigation.

