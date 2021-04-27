 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii lawmaker retires due to long-term effects of COVID-19
0 comments
AP

Hawaii lawmaker retires due to long-term effects of COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Veteran Hawaii State Sen. Kalani English said Tuesday he will retire on May 1 after being diagnosed with long-term effects of COVID-19.

English, who serves as the Senate majority leader, said he contracted the disease while traveling outside Hawaii with family in November. His symptoms at the time were mild, but he noticed pervasive lethargy, memory challenges and “fogginess” in his thinking when he returned home.

English said in a statement he's been diagnosed as a “long-hauler” and will need to address challenges to his short- and long-term memory and other cognitive issues.

“These challenges have placed a number of things into perspective for me, including the need to take better care of my health,” English said.

The Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 2000. He represents Hana, east and Upcountry Maui and the islands of Molokai and Lanai.

Democratic party officials in English's district will submit names of three possible replacements to the governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News