Hawaii lawmakers advance bill to allow abortions by nurses

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow nurses to perform abortions.

The decision on Thursday by the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee will advance the legislation to the full state House for consideration.

The measure would allow advanced practice registered nurses to end a pregnancy by medication or aspiration, a medical procedure that uses suction to conduct an abortion. Nurses must have prescriptive authority, specialize in the medical practice and have a valid license, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Though Hawaii legalized abortions in the 1970s, there is limited access to abortions in several areas of the state, where residents have to travel for the procedure, the bill said.

Hawaii would join 12 other states that allow nurses to perform abortions.

A six-year study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco found that first trimester abortions performed by nurses had safe outcomes.

Hawaii Life Alliance, which opposes the bill, cited concerns that the law would increase the number of abortions.