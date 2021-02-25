Hawaii lawmakers consider standardized pandemic travel rules

Kauai has had very little virus spread throughout the pandemic with only 232 total cases since March 2020.

More than half of those were directly linked to travel and the island saw a surge when it initially participated in the state’s single pre-flight testing program in October.

Since the start of Kauai's resort quarantine and secondary testing program on Jan. 5, the island has had only 35 positive cases — and 30 of those have been travel-related, according to the state Department of Health.

But while Kauai has had the lowest number of virus cases of any county in the state, it also has many tourism workers out of jobs and businesses on the brink of closure.

“Public health is our top priority,” said Hawaii House Speaker Rep. Scott Saiki, who is the lead author of the bill. "But ... Kauai has the highest unemployment rate of any county in the state right now.”

Hawaii has had among the highest unemployment rates in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

The bill is aimed at reducing confusion among tourists.