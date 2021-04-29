Hawaii lawmakers finish session after huge federal aid boost

“People are just going out to pay more. If they want to visit Hawaii, that’s going to be the bottom line,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

Saiki predicted tourists will continue to travel to Hawaii because it is one of the safest places for people to visit and because international travel is almost at a standstill during the pandemic. Many countries aren't admitting American tourists, so U.S. travelers don't have as many options for places to go.

Gavin Thornton, the executive director of the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice, commended lawmakers for passing bills improving the state's low-income housing credit and capping fees charged by payday lenders.

He lamented the Legislature's failure to raise the state's hourly minimum wage from the current $10.10. “The pandemic wouldn’t have hurt nearly as much if our residents were just better situated coming into it, if they were making wages that paid enough to cover their basic needs," Thornton said.

Thornton said he is disappointed lawmakers didn’t pass bills that would have raised taxes on the state’s top income tax bracket, or those earning more than $200,000 a year, and hiked the capital gains tax and tobacco tax.