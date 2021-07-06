Hawaii lawmakers override Ige's veto of tourism funding bill

“It is part of the checks and balances in state government,” said Misalucha, a Democrat, before senators cast their votes.

Ige, also a Democrat, said he was concerned that the measure would damage the agency’s ability to shift beyond marketing Hawaii to travelers to instead better manage tourists who come to the islands.

“There really is no other state agency that is positioned to be able to identify the hotspots in every community, work with county and state, as well as private sector individuals, to really identify solutions and hopefully be able to fund them — at least on a pilot basis — so we can determine and mitigate the impact of the visitors coming here,” Ige said.

He said funding the tourism authority with federal coronavirus relief funds would hinder the agency because such money comes with extensive reporting requirements and mandates to adhere to strict procurement procedures. The governor said this would interfere with the agency's advertising and its programs to fund the Merrie Monarch hula festival and other events.

Still, Ige also told reporters before lawmakers voted that he was prepared to execute what the Legislature adopted.