Hawaii lawmakers seeks more transparency about inmate deaths

The measure also mandates that the public safety department make copies of reports available to the families of deceased inmates and the media.

The department opposes the measure. Public Safety Director Max Otani told lawmakers Wednesday that the requirements violate family privacy rights and the state attorney general’s office recommended only providing an age range, death date and gender without identification.

The department has argued information about deceased inmates is protected under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which imposes safeguards to protect patient private health care information.

“I don’t know that HIPAA applies to dead people,” said Democratic state Rep. Matt LoPresti, who introduced the bill.

The measure has the backing of the state Office of the Public Defender and the Community Alliance on Prisons, which advocates for inmate protection and prison reform.

Kat Brady, the head of the organization, said nothing in the bill pertains to private medical information.

“This is public information. When someone gets arrested their name, their picture, their offense and everything goes all over the news,” Brady said. “Why can’t the public know, in a publicly funded facility, that someone has passed away?”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0