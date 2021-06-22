 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii officials disagree about when to drop travel testing
0 Comments
AP

Hawaii officials disagree about when to drop travel testing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Uncertainty remains about when Hawaii will drop its requirement for vaccinated travelers to have negative coronavirus test results so they can avoid quarantine after arriving in the state.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green wants the state to drop the testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers ahead of the July 4 holiday, but Gov. David Ige is reluctant.

Ige would not commit to dropping the travel tests on Monday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The Democratic governor said earlier this month that testing requirements for vaccinated domestic travelers would end once 60% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated. That figure has been slow to climb in recent weeks and currently stands at 57%.

“We do anticipate crossing that 60% threshold,” Ige said. “It is hard to predict exactly when that would happen because of the fact that the pace of vaccinations is actually slowing and the number of vaccines administered in the last week is significantly lower than the number of vaccines administered, for example, two weeks ago.”

But Green, who is also a Democrat, said there could be confusion and conflict if the state doesn't drop the requirements soon.

“It’s just really important that Hawaii not get a black eye by being unclear,” Green said.

He said the state should end the requirement on July 1. If officials wait until after the holiday weekend — when Hawaii expects about 30,000 daily visitors — then “we are going to have a lot of confusion and a lot of large conflicts,” Green said.

Ige is monitoring vaccination rates and said any changes will be made early enough to give travelers and companies time to prepare for the lifting of restrictions.

All trans-Pacific travelers coming to Hawaii must currently provide negative COVID-19 test results or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. The next phase of restrictions will allow inoculated travelers to upload their vaccination cards to avoid testing and quarantine rules.

Ige said all pandemic-related restrictions will end when 70% of residents have been vaccinated.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News