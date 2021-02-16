Hawaii panel designates relief money for teacher salaries

State Rep. Jeanne Kapela, whose Big Island district runs from Naalehu to Kailua-Kona, said three of the five schools most affected by teacher shortages are in her district.

“I’m really worried that the pandemic and the budget crisis could, in fact, make things even worse,” said Kapela, a Democrat.

Christina Kishimoto, the schools superintendent, told the committee that teacher salaries should be covered by permanent funding, not relief money. She asked lawmakers to restore the $141 million to her department's base budget to return it to where it was before the pandemic.

She added that she has to cover not only teacher salaries but personal protective equipment during the pandemic, campus security and ways to help students who have fallen even further behind in their students while the pandemic has disrupted in-person learning.

She said Hawaii currently has 25,000 middle school students who are two or more years behind in reading and math.

“And so we can’t have these disconnected conversations. I not only need the teachers, I need security, I need cleaning and I need intervention support now for these kids so they’re not on a pathway to failure as they go into high school and can’t do the work,” Kishimoto said.

The Senate education committee plans to consider a similar bill at a hearing on Wednesday.

