Hawaii plans to operate mass vaccination centers on Oahu

Currently, vaccinations are being offered to people over the age of 75 and front-line essential workers like corrections officers, teachers and postal workers. Vara said people may schedule an appointment online and that 1,000 people have already signed up.

There were 26,000 vaccine doses administered in Hawaii in December. As of Monday, nearly 39,000 residents had been vaccinated and 109,250 doses were delivered by drug makers Pfizer and Moderna. The Hawaii Department of Health said tens of thousands of additional vaccine doses are expected to ship this week.

Queen’s Medical Center President Jason Chang said online registration for the planned centers should make the process fast and efficient.

“Ideally, you’d like to get through more people, but we want to be safe and cautious to start," Chang said.

The health department reported 172 new corona­virus infections on Monday, bringing Hawaii's total since the start of the pandemic to 23,513 cases.

On Thursday the state set a record for the new year with 322 newly confirmed cases. The figure was the highest since August, when infections spiked to 355.

The new surge is attributed primarily to holiday gatherings, Green said.