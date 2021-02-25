Hawaii resolution explores new management for Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii legislative committees on Thursday passed a resolution creating a working group to develop recommendations for new management of the state's tallest mountain, Mauna Kea.

The peak is the site of a years-long dispute between those who support conducting world-leading astronomy research there and those who believe the modern telescopes desecrate a place many Native Hawaiians believe is sacred.

The University of Hawaii currently manages the summit under a 65-year lease from the state of Hawaii that's due to expire in 2033. Critics say the university has done a poor job of consulting Native Hawaiians since observatory construction began there in the late 1960s.

Today, the summit is home to about a dozen of the world's most advanced telescopes seeking to study space using the location's clear skies and limited air and light pollution.

The resolution calls for the House speaker to appoint the working group's chair as well as three members from the House of Representatives and seven Native Hawaiians nominated by indigenous organizations. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the university's Board of Regents and Mauna Kea Observatories would each designate one member.