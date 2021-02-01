Hawaii restaurant owners oppose new tax on sugary drinks

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Some Hawaii restaurant owners have come out against a proposed bill to place a 2-cent tax on each fluid ounce of sugar-sweetened beverages sold in the state.

The bill is part of a legislative package introduced last week by Democratic Gov. David Ige, Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday.

The tax would result in a 12-pack of 12-ounce (35-centiliter) cans of soda costing an additional $2.88, while a six-pack of 20-ounce (59-centiliter) bottles would cost an extra $2.40.

The tax would affect non-alcoholic beverages containing “added caloric sweetener," which includes many juice and tea beverages. The measure would not affect diet sodas, which do not use sugar-based sweeteners containing calories.

The bill cites negative effects of sugary beverages on health, along with the tax's potential to help dig the state out of its massive budgetary hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill claims the tax would have generated $65.8 million for the state if it was imposed in 2020.