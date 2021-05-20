Hawaii retailers see confusion, conflict over mask mandates

Violations of the mask mandate can result in fines for the violator as well as for the retail business, Yamaki said.

“The burden is on us when we’re trying to tell them don’t do it,” she said.

As a small-business owner, Debbie Ah Chick-Hopkins, owner of the Global Village boutique in Kailua, said the enforcement of mask rules puts her employees in an awkward position.

“I don’t want our staff to be berated just because we’re trying to be in compliance with the state,” she said. “We’re here to service our customers. We’re here to be that friendly face and when we’re put into that position, it’s not a comfortable position to be in.”

The shop has a sign on its front doors reminding people to wear masks and the property owner has another outside of the store.

The problem is compounded as more national chains that have stores in Hawaii — such as Costco, Walmart and Target — have announced that they will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the state’s mask mandate will remain in place for now because it's difficult to discern who has been vaccinated and who has not.

