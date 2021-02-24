Hawaii retailers seek pandemic rent relief from government

Lisa Kim, former-co owner of Real Gastropub, a restaurant, bar and brewery in Kakaako, closed her business after realizing it needed to make $23,000 monthly in takeout just to pay the rent.

Despite the closure, Kim supports commercial grants because she perceives the need among many small businesses that eventually will owe large amounts of back rent.

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said many businesses did not survive the holidays, which is apparent from the number of papered­-over storefronts.

Every business has a different relationship with its landlord, Yamaki said. While some may be lucky enough to get reduced rent or rent forgiveness, others have only received rent deferrals or must pay full rent.

“Whether retail or restaurant, they need help with rent relief. That’s the number one thing,” Yamaki said. “That’s the single largest expense.”

