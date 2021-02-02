Hawaii school employees begin receiving coronavirus vaccine

The education department included all school workers in its priority list — from classroom teachers to school bus drivers, rather than favoring any job category.

“It’s not just the teachers,” Unebasami said. “In order for the schools to operate and bring the kids back safely, we need our administrators, we need our cafeteria workers, we need our custodians. Everyone who is working with children or facing the public."

State-level education personnel and those who do not deal directly with the public are placed in a separate vaccination group with lower priority.

Medical providers and the health department are arranging the pace of vaccinations based on supplies from the federal government and the perceived need.

The process includes contacting priority groups to schedule appointments and establishing delivery points, including some at schools, in collaboration with education officials.

“We are happy to provide vaccinations to teachers who have been referred to us by DOH,” said Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer for Hawaii Pacific Health.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

