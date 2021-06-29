Hawaii seeks input on manta ray viewing mooring proposal

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The state has asked the public to comment on a proposal to install mooring buoys to address overcrowding at two popular manta ray viewing sites off the Kona Coast.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said it plans to install 13 of the buoys at Kaukalaelae Point, off Keauhou, and 12 at Makako Bay, off Keahole Point.

The plan would remove and reconfigure existing moorings at the sites, which weren't permitted and haven't been managed or maintained by the state, West Hawaii Today reported.

The moorings would protect natural resources by eliminating the use of chains and anchors that can damage coral reefs, the department said. More manta ray viewing tour boats could also use the sites if the buoys were installed.

A 2015 study by Marine Science Consulting LLC found that the manta tours host up to 300 divers and snorkelers nightly with an estimated 60 operators competing for space and access at the two sites.