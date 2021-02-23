Hawaii Senate committee passes automatic voter registration

HONOLULU (AP) — A bill advanced Tuesday by the Hawaii Senate Judiciary Committee would automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver’s license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered.

Hawaii would be the latest state to adopt automatic voter registration if the measure becomes law. The National Conference of State Legislatures said 20 other states and the District of Columbia had already enacted similar laws as of January. Oregon was the first to do so, in 2016.

The Hawaii bill says officials would not process applications for an identification card or driver's license until an applicant fills in a section related to voter registration. Officials would automatically send an applicant's information to election officials unless the applicant specifically indicates he or she does not want to be registered to vote.

The seven members of the committee unanimously passed the legislation, which heads to the full Senate for consideration.

The State Office of Elections submitted testimony supporting the bill, saying it would increase access to voter registration. It would also help ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls by sharing data between the driver's license and ID database and the statewide voter registration system, the office said.